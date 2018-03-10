GREENSBORO (WFMY) - If you're looking for a job in the Triad, there's a free career fair coming up that might be right up your alley.

The sales career fair is set for Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Wyndham Garden hotel (415 S. Swing Road) in Greensboro from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aflac, Crown Automotive Group, Deluxe Corporation, Services, Amerilife, Combined Insurance and several other employers are all expected to attend. Those attending can submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. The Career Center of the Triad expects hundreds of job seekers to come with dozens of open positions.

Parking is free as well.

