Whenever we experience inclement weather the number one phone call or email we get is about how to get a snow code to list a closing. The number two most popular question is how can I check my closing to see if it's listed?

Also, please note the code is good for any closing, even if it's not weather related, such as school or business affected by a water main break or power outage.

Here's what you'll need to do to request a snow closing code.

Request For Snow Closing Code

Request a snow closing by sending an email to snowclosingsOn2@wfmy.com

In the email make sure to include the following information:

Organization's Name

Address of organization

County of organization

Contact name

Contact number

Make sure to also include the number of employees and/or parishioners

How to Enter A Snow Closing

You can enter a snow closing code by two methods including online or by calling 336-574-3530.

Enter Snow Closing Online

To enter a snow closing code you must have your ID Code and Password on hand

Next click on the WFMY News 2 Closing link and enter your ID Code and Password, www.wfmynews2.com/closenow/

Follow the prompts to add your closing to the list

A Note About Closings

Not all closings will appear on WFMY News 2's TV channel, but all will appear online.

All closings will appear on our website WFMYNews2.com please alert your employees, customers, or church members to check our website. You can also check closings on the WFMY News 2 App.

Enter Snow Closing By Phone

To enter a snow closing by phone call 336-574-3530

You must enter your ID then hit the # key

Next enter your password then hit the # key again

Listen to the voice prompts and follow instructions

