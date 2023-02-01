Need to talk to a lawyer? You can, for free, during 4All Service Day.

No strings attached. This is a service for the public to talk one-on-one with a lawyer about any situation they're dealing with: family, housing, employment, etc.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need to talk to a lawyer? How about getting to do that for free?



Every year, the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation ask lawyers from all over the state to volunteer for a call-in event.

4ALL Statewide Service Day

Friday, March 4, 2023

11 am- 7 pm

Phone Line: 336-355-6262

You call in and can ask the lawyer about family law like child custody, employment, housing issues, wills, probate, and taxes, but really, you can ask about anything.

“We have 30 different disciples from bankruptcy to wills and estates. We have staffed lawyers to cover the gambit and whatever it is you can think of,” said Clayton Morgan, NC Bar Association and Foundation.

Throughout this week, WFMY will have several of the lawyers participating join us on our newscasts to answer questions.

For example, lately, we're hearing a lot about layoffs. If a company gives you a severance package, should you just take it without question?

“No. I would highly encourage you, no matter how much the severance is to speak to an attorney. We can look at those and help you negotiate the terms and help you understand what you're giving away. In North Carolina severance is a gratuity, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come without strings,” said Nicole Patino, Nicole Patino Law Firm.

It is your chance to talk one on one with a lawyer and really find out the legal information you need to know about your situation.

The number to 4ALL Statewide Service Day is different for every region:

North Carolina lawyers are volunteering to provide free legal information to members of the public throughout North Carolina on Friday, March 3. The program is called 4ALL Statewide Service Day, and it’s a free, annual public service that connects almost 10,000 callers with attorney volunteers to answer questions about legal matters and needs.

Call lines will be open from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on March 3rd

Asheville/Western NC – 828.418.6969 (printable PDF flier here)

Charlotte Area – 704.630.7300 (printable PDF flier here)

Fayetteville – 919.891.9779 (printable PDF flier here)

Greenville Area – 252.969.0606 (printable PDF flier here)

Raleigh/Triangle Area – 919.891.9779 (printable PDF flier here)