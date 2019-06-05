GREENSBORO, N.C. — A neighbor's video was key in identifying a burglary suspect.

A Rocwood Drive resident in Asheboro observed a woman walking around his neighbors' house and car, and breaking in. The neighbor captured it all on cell phone video on April 5.

When the victim in all of this came home, the neighbor showed her the video. The victim was able to identify the burglary suspect as Sherri Ann Keller.

The crime was reported, and the video was handed off to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

On May 4, a Warrant for Arrest was issued for charges of Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle and Misdemeanor Larceny against Sherri Ann Keller.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, 9-1-1, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-CRIME or 7463).