COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Columbus County man, Rajjennah Davale Powell, is facing charges of animal cruelty after investigators say he shot his neighbor’s Labrador Retriever.

"I mean it's just like shooting someone in your family,” the dog’s owner, Brad Faulk, told WWAY. "My father came over here and let the dogs out and he left and went to the grocery store and so they followed him down the road after he left. They were walking down this road right here and basically the guy just shot my lab."

WWAY

Faulk says his dog Bella was his hunting buddy.

"There is a lot of time, a lot of money invested in this dog for fetching ducks. We do dove and duck hunts and now we don't have a dog. So, now I have to find someone to bring a dog to do the hunts instead of her. She was in her prime year,” he said.

Powell is also charged with one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.