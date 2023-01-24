Noise and traffic complaints are the tips of the iceberg for neighbors near new Urban Loop stretch

The NC Department of Transportation says there are no more plans to place sound barriers along the Urban Loop project.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of people are happy about the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop but to make it happen, NCDOT had to make some big changes to neighborhoods along the route.

Noise and traffic changes are some of the complaints WFMY News 2 has gotten since the last section of the road opened but one neighborhood said its more than that.

Roger Cates leads the Homeowner's Association in the Cotswold Village neighborhood between Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive.

"Up until now, this weekend it's been relatively quiet. As you can hear in the background there's lots of noise and it's going to be like this forever," Cates said.

In the 26 years he's lived here, he's watched the Urban Loop take shape and his neighborhood evaporate.

"It's been kind of a disappointment for our neighborhood. We're half the neighborhood that we used to be," Cates said.

He said the state bought and tore down homes and a small park in Cotswold Village but promised to landscape the land it bought.

Instead, an empty lot sits where that park used to be.

"They fell short on (their promise). there are two lots here that they're not maintaining which causes rodents to come in," Cates said.

He also said losing so many homes is causing other problems for the HOA.

"Mainly it's our roads," Cates said. "Probably 60 percent of our income we're missing to pay for all the amenities that we had before."