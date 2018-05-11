HIGH POINT, N.C. -- — People in the Alderbrook neighborhood in High Point said there have been a rash of break-ins over the past few weeks.

Car, after car has been broken into according to neighbors. Some even caught the acts on camera.

It does make me pay more attention. Kind of look around, and see who is in the neighborhood and who is driving through and that kind of thing," said Nathan Kline, who lives in the Neighborhood.

One woman says the crooks were pretty bold. After they stole a purse from her neighbor's car, they made their way into her yard.

"They actually sat on the top of my husband's vehicle and were going through the purse and I guess discarding stuff they didn't want. They probably sat there on the footage -- video -- for one to two minutes. It just makes you feel uneasy that somebody is right in your front yard while you're sleeping going through your personal stuff," said Lori Niebauer, who also lives in the neighborhood.

We have reached out to High Point Police to see how many incidents have happened over the past couple of weeks. Some neighbors say entire cars have even been stolen.

