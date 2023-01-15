'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington

A store clerk was stabbed in the neck at the Burlington Grill and Food Mart on S. Ireland Street on Saturday evening.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington.

Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street.

Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was seen holding his neck in the store parking lot.

Paramedics arrived to find one of the store clerks unconscious after he was stabbed in the neck.

At last check, that clerk was listed in critical condition.

Burlington Police say Diamond Levario is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill.

Levario was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Neighbors we spoke with say safety has become a concern in this neighborhood.

One man, who didn't want to go on camera, was worried about his mother living just feet from where the stabbing took place.

Taylor Jones lives just one block over and has been to the corner store many times.

"It'll make you real nervous, you know, certain times of the night. Especially when the sun starts going down people just start hanging out there doing all sorts of crazy stuff. One of my neighbors, he had got hit with a BB gun, shot with a BB gun walking to the store," said Jones.

Jones says the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart were a convenient place to stop, especially so close to home.

Although she didn't know the clerk personally, Levario says they were always friendly.

"I was worried because, you know, they're nice people. They've never been rude or hostile, they are always very nice. They speak and I just couldn't understand why, you know?" said Jones.

This remains an open and active investigation.