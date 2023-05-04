Neon Trees to perform at Cheerwine Festival

The indie alt-rock band will headline this year's festival in Salisbury.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Are you ready to rock?

Well, you're in luck! The Neon Trees are set to headline the 2023 Cheerwine Festival on Saturday, May 20.

Neon Trees rose to fame with their album Habits in 2010. They solidified their place in music with their five-times-platinum single “Everybody Talks.” The group released their most recent album in 2020 entitled I Can Feel You Forgetting Me.

Divided by Four, Ryan Perry, and New Local are also set to perform at the festival.

"We’re thrilled to announce this year’s lineup, including what’s sure to be a lively performance by Neon Trees,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member.

In addition to live performances, the Cheerwine Festival will also offer the following activities:

A chance to taste delicious Cheerwine-inspired food from over 40 vendors and Cheerwine-infused craft beer, including NoDa Brewing Company’s Cheerwine Ale.

Explore the soft drink’s rich history, including rare memorabilia, at the Rowan Museum’s Cheerwine exhibit.

Check out Food Lion’s “Carolina Brands” experience, including Cook Out, Cackalacky, and more, where you can sample regional flavors.

Shop for arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine items, from over 45 artisans and vendors.

Stop by the F&M Bank Kids Zone, which includes activities and entertainment for little ones.

The festival will take place from 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans from all over the Southeast to our hometown for the 2023 Cheerwine Festival,” Harper said.

Cheerwine and Salisbury first hosted the Festival in 2017 to celebrate the soft drink’s 100th anniversary.

