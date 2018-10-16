GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- The Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) will soon get a brand new air traffic control tower.
Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced PTI was awarded $40.9 million to build the new tower. The new tower will be able to accommodate eight air traffic controllers to manage flights.
Tower details:
- The FAA says the new control tower will be 180-ft tall.
- The air traffic controllers' workspace will be a 550- square-foot tower cab.
- A 15,650 square-foot base building will anchor the new tower that will house the Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) with up to 10 radar positions for air traffic controllers.
- Tower will be home to state-of-the-art automation and communications systems.
- The base building also will include administrative offices and a training classroom.
Construction will begin in early 2019, and the FAA expects to commission the facility in early 2022.
