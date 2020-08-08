Michael Lucey, 17, died early Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A New Albany mother has a strong message for young people after her son died in a crash.

Michael Lucey, 17, died early Monday morning. He was in an SUV with four of his friends on Sunday night when it crashed on Red Bank Road.

All were upcoming New Albany High School seniors.

Genoa Township police said the teens were traveling 99 miles per hour and alcohol may have played a role.

At last check, the driver is still in the hospital. The other three passengers are now home.

Lucey's mom said she hopes this tragedy will send a message.

"I want to just encourage the young people never to be afraid to just say no. Just, 'No, I don't want to get in the car. No, I don't want to go out.' If they are offered a drink, 'No I don't want a drink.' Because as parents, this is our worst nightmare," said Lindsay Harris, Lucey's mom.

To celebrate Lucey's life, New Albany High School is asking students, staff, and community members to take part in a virtual "Pass the Light" ceremony. You can learn more about that here.

Harris said she plans to start a memorial fund in honor of her son. She wants to use donations to build a community basketball court, the sport her son loved. If you would like to donate, click here.

Lucey's friends have also created a t-shirt in his memory. The shirts are $10. Purchasing information can be found here.