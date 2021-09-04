New ALDI grocery store coming to Greensboro

It will be in the space where the old Earth Fare used to be on Battleground Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's official! A new ALDI store is coming to Greensboro. It's going in the same space where the old Earth Fare used to be on Battleground Avenue.

“We are excited to confirm our new Greensboro store, located at 2965 Battleground Ave., is on track to open this fall. We will share opening timing specifics in the coming months," Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division vice president for ALDI, confirmed with WFMY News 2 in an email on Friday.

The store will employ 15-20 people when it opens.

ALDI has stores on New Garden Road, West Gate City Boulevard and Randleman Road in Greensboro.