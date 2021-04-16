New animals are on the way to the Greensboro Science Center

Animals such as pygmy hippos, an okapi, a forest giraffe and more have already cleared their 30-day quarantine and are making their way.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center is getting ready to introduce some new members to their family.

According to officials, animals such as pygmy hippos, an okapi, a forest giraffe and more have already cleared their 30-day quarantine and are making their way to the science center.

“We are also moving our fishing cats and red pandas that were already here,” vice president of animal care and welfare Jessica Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the center is still waiting for sand cats, black footed cats and a few more animals to arrive.

All the new animals will be part of their Revolution Ridge expansion, which will also feature enhanced exhibits where you scan a QR code on-site to learn more about the animals, according to officials.

“Okapi have always just been historically been one of my personal favorite animals to work with and be around,” Hoffman said. “Few people know what they are so I think that’s going to be one of our surprise hits here...people are really just going to be in awe.”

The expansion will double the size of their current zoo, will house their new state of the art animal hospital and commissary, and is set to open late next month.

“The positivity has been overwhelming,” Hoffman said. “It’s been a very welcoming experience to have people coming back and enjoying us again.”

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.