The Triad may be a contender to lure another automotive operation, possibly creating thousands of jobs.

The megasite on the Guilford County/Randolph County line may have another shot at a manufacturing plant, this time for Indian automotive manufacturer Mahindra Automotive North America. A release says the operation could create up to 2,000 jobs. The company says it's considering two sites in western North Carolina as well as South Carolina, Texas, Arizona and Michigan locations. A decision is expected in the next six months.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce offered no comment.

In 2017, the Guilford-Randolph megasite was considered a finalist in the fight for a Toyota-Mazda electric car plant, according to commercial site selection experts.

