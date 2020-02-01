GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is a very happy New Year for the WFMY News 2 team, who welcomed a new junior member on New Year’s Day.

Good Morning Show anchor Meghann Mollerus delivered her son – Christian Thomas – the morning of Jan. 1, 2020.

Baby Christian is doing well, and Meghann and her husband, Trevor, are overjoyed.

PHOTOS | WFMY's Meghann Mollerus welcomes new baby boy! Meghann Mollerus rings in 2020 with baby boy! Meghann Mollerus rings in 2020 with baby boy! Meghann Mollerus rings in 2020 with baby boy! Meghann Mollerus rings in 2020 with baby boy!

This is the couple’s first baby and the first grandchild on both sides of the family. Meghann and Trevor want to thank WFMY News 2 viewers for the outpouring of love and prayers.

Meghann is looking forward to returning to the Good Morning Show after maternity leave. She will have many more pictures and stories to share! For now, follow her updates on Facebook – Meghann Mollerus News.

