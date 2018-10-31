WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is changing the expected date of the Business 40 closure.

The NCDOT will announce the new closure date Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension office on Fairchild Road.

The NCDOT previously planned to close the Business 40 stretch between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52 on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. With construction slated to last for two years, the NCDOT said efforts are underway to reopen the road in early 2020.

