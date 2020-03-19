GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Division of Public Health says it has received confirmation of a fourth case of coronavirus in the county.

Health officials announced the new total number of cases during a press conference on Friday. They said all four cases are travel-related, but none of them are connected. All patients are in isolation at home.

The health department said one of the patients traveled to New York with family in March and their symptoms started appearing shortly after returning home.

Health officials say another case involved a patient who traveled to Florida with family during the first week of March. The patient noticed symptoms of the virus once they got home from out-of-state travel during the second week of March, and contacted their doctor.

In consultation with the CDC and NC DHHS, GCDPH is following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the patient and are at risk of infection.

The GCDPH will monitor close contacts and assure that proper evaluation and care is provided if they become ill.

The CDC’s guidance indicates that people who have casual contact with a case (for example, in the same grocery store or movie theater) are at minimal risk of developing infection.

There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Guilford County.

