A new deal could be great news for North Carolina turkey farmers

Turkey producers in the Tar Heel State may have a lucrative new customer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is one of the biggest Turkey producers in the country.

A new deal could make it a lot easier for turkey farmers to sell to lucrative, overseas customers.

A new deal between the U.S. and India is making it easier for farmers to sell turkeys to India.

Before the deal, U.S. farmers were paying a 30% tariff.

Now, that number is down to 5%.

Governor Roy Cooper says this deal can serve as a huge boost for the state's economy as farmers have a more profitable, international revenue stream.

Right now, experts say it is still too early to tell if this will impact poultry prices at your local grocery store.

Officials are hopeful prices will go down, especially in a state with so many turkeys.

This also opens the door to possibly help other industries as well, as the U.S. looks to make it easier for American producers to sell their goods across the world.

