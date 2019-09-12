GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're learning more about a stolen ambulance that lead to a multi-division police chase.

Daniel Spencer Williams Jr. is facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony hit-and-run and felony flee to elude.

He is due in court Monday.

In past instances of stolen ambulances, police have said the size of the vehicle and the lights are possible motives.

We've asked Greensboro Police if they've determined a motive for Williams alleged actions. We're still waiting for a response.

Another question we've asked is whether the keys were in the vehicle when it was stolen from Wesley Long Hospital. First responders we've spoken to in the past say they're kept running so they can respond faster to emergencies.

This is a developing story.

Stay connected to 24/7 to breaking news, local news and weather.

Download the WFMY News 2 iPhone app | Android app | Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

Subscribe: WFMY News 2 on YouTube

RELATED: Man accused of taking ambulance from Greensboro hospital, leading police on chase

RELATED: Wrong-Way Driver In Stolen Golf Cart Killed In Crash, Other Driver Charged With DUI: Police

RELATED: Ambulance Stolen During App State Game; Police Offer Reward