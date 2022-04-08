What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president

About an hour after the 911 call came in about Rev. Anthony Spearman's death, deputies say someone made a report about something that happened at his home.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president.

Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July.

About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what happened.

What we know

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a robbery at Reverend Spearman's home on July 13 - nearly a week before his death.

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Jayden Hawthorne in connection to the robbery. They said Hawthorne stole a cellphone, a purple box, and a 1998 Nissan Maxima. It's unclear if he is still in custody.

About an hour after the 911 call came in, the sheriff's office said someone reported they were the victim of sexual battery at Reverend Spearman's home. Right now, this is only an accusation. No one was charged. No one was arrested.

What we don't know

We don't know who reported the sexual battery complaint. We don't know who the accusation is against. North Carolina state law mandates those details stay private, for now.

Six days after Reverend Spearman reported the robbery, Spearman was found dead in his home.

The 911 caller reported seeing a lot of blood. We still don't know how Reverend Spearman died.

The sheriff's office is staying tight-lipped on the details.

Reverend Spearman served as the president of the NC NAACP. He also served on the Guilford County Board of Elections.