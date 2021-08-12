New details of PTI’s ‘Project Thunderbird’ emerge

While there are unconfirmed reports about who the manufacturer is, Triad leaders are tight-lipped about the potential deal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad leaders are flying high as they get closer to possibly landing another major company.

Earlier this week, state lawmakers approved more than $100 million in incentives to entice an airplane manufacturer to Piedmont Triad International Airport. It came after the announcement that Toyota will build a battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

There are unconfirmed reports about who the airline manufacturer is. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland reached out to numerous local and state officials. Greensboro and Guilford County leaders remain tight lipped.

"The company is still in negotiations and it would be premature to say anything," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

It's code named "Project Thunderbird" and according to the bill providing the grant, the company would employ about 1,750 people. Average pay would be about $60,000 a year.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is set to meet December 16 to have a public hearing about these incentives. Commissioners also have a virtual work session Thursday but there is no word on whether the project will discussed then.

The state Economic Development Committee is also set to meet on December 14. Officials refused to comment on whether they will talk about the project.