New details about ABSS senior pranks at Southern Alamance High School

Alamance County Sheriff's Office confirmed that students allowed in under the impression of decorating.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is the apology from a Williams senior who participated in the destructive pranks.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that the Principal of Southern Alamance High School knew students would be at the school campus overnight.

The Sheriff's Office said the school resource officer (SRO) was told a group of students would be there at midnight to decorate the Senior Circle.

"The senior class has a tradition at Southern Alamance High School to decorate outside of the school before graduation," ABSS officials said. "They were permitted on campus with the understanding of festive decorations."

District officials say some students went too far, going inside the school to perform pranks, which was not allowed.

The district also said toilet paper was put in courtyard trees at Southern Alamance, along with sticky notes on the sidewalk.

Southern Alamance school officials did not know the students would be going inside the school and did not approve of it.

According to ABSS district officials, the students who were punished and not allowed to walk at graduation were the students who went inside the school.

In total more than 80 ABSS seniors did not walk at graduation. 7 of those seniors were Southern Alamance graduates.

