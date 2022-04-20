New details to be released after deadly house fire in Davie County

Investigators will release new details around 7 p.m. Wednesday night during a news conference.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff’s Office will reveal new details Wednesday night after four people, including two children, died Monday after a house fire in Coolemee near Mocksville.

Sheriff's officials said a mother, father, and their two children - an 8-month-old and a 4-year-old - were found dead.

The fire happened Monday around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Junction Road in Mocksville. Officials said someone driving by the house saw the flames and drove to the Cooleemee Volunteer Fire Department to report the fire.

Firefighters said they discovered the bodies after entering the house while putting out the flames.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene to investigate due to "some suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters."

They have not released any information about how the fire started. They also have not released the names of the victims.