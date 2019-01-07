GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lines at the DMV have been a problem for a while, but there may be some relief in store for Greensboro. More than one million people in North Carolina already have a REAL ID since its debut back in 2017.

And here's why - starting Oct. 1, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act. You can get one at the new driver's license express office at the Depot on East Washington Street in Greensboro. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The REAL ID Act will require a REAL ID, U.S. passport, or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. The REAL ID is just like a traditional driver license or ID card. But, the REAL ID has a star at the top.

Driver licenses and ID's without a gold star are noted as “Not for Federal Identification."

The driver's license or identification card is optional. You do not need a REAL ID to drive or vote.

Need a REAL ID? All you have to do is go to the driver's license office with your personal documents. You'll need: