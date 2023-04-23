New Edition star feeds homeless in Greensboro

Singer Ronnie DeVoe of the R&B group New Edition joined the Green Team Helping Hands in Center City Park to help feed the homeless.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Singer Ronnie DeVoe of the R&B group New Edition joined community members to help feed the homeless in Greensboro Sunday.

The Green Team Helping Hands, a non-profit organization that advocates for people experiencing homelessness hosted the event in Center City Park.

How did DeVoe get involved in this event?

Ashley Benton, founder of the Green Team Helping Hands, said it all started with a message through social media.

Benton noticed DeVoe had commented on one of the Green Team Helping Hands Instagram posts and reached out to him to help with the event.

DeVoe has been volunteering for various organizations for causes ranging from preventing gun violence and speaking to the youth at the YMCA in different cities as he has been touring as a member of New Edition in their Legacy Tour.

DeVoe responded he would be there as the tour was set to make a stop in Greensboro.

The rest is history.

