Winston-Salem breaks ground on new Fire Station 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem broke ground on a new Fire Station 3.

The new station will be built next to the existing Fire Station 3, which was completed in 1964 and lacks adequate fire truck bays, living facilities, and office and storage space.

The replacement station will accommodate the needs of today’s fire department and will cost $4.36 million, including $3.6 million in general obligation bonds voters approved in November 2018.

