Food Lion opens new location on North Main Street in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new Food Lion location opened in Kernersville Wednesday morning on North Main Street.
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new grocery store's opening. The first 100 customers in line got a mystery gift card valued up to $200, free reusable shopping bags, and a custom apron.
The new location will have lots of local products and self-checkouts to help shoppers get in and out faster.
Food Lion has been part of the Kernersville community for more than 35 years.
