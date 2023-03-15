Food Lion opens new location on North Main Street in Kernersville

The first 100 customers got a mystery gift card.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new Food Lion location opened in Kernersville Wednesday morning on North Main Street.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new grocery store's opening. The first 100 customers in line got a mystery gift card valued up to $200, free reusable shopping bags, and a custom apron.

The new location will have lots of local products and self-checkouts to help shoppers get in and out faster.

Food Lion has been part of the Kernersville community for more than 35 years.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.