Local News

Food Lion opens new location on North Main Street in Kernersville

The first 100 customers got a mystery gift card.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new Food Lion location opened in Kernersville Wednesday morning on North Main Street.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new grocery store's opening. The first 100 customers in line got a mystery gift card valued up to $200, free reusable shopping bags, and a custom apron. 

The new location will have lots of local products and self-checkouts to help shoppers get in and out faster. 

Food Lion has been part of the Kernersville community for more than 35 years. 

