'It’s just amazing' | New GCS teachers shop for free supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse

The warehouse was filled up with 140 new GCS teachers throughout the day Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for new teachers at Guilford County Schools.

Friday they shopped for classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse on Pomona Drive in Greensboro for free.

The warehouse was blocked off Friday for the new teachers to wrap up their New Teacher Orientation Week.

When teachers start new classrooms it can be expensive. The state of North Carolina estimates teachers spend more than $500 of their own money on classroom supplies each year.

The warehouse, operated by the Guilford Education Alliance, is designed to offset those costs.

One hundred and forty new teachers took advantage of the free items.

"Their jobs are one of the toughest ones we have. They've got children they have to meet all their needs at different levels, and they've got parents who all want to have an opinion. They have the administration, the standards they are trying to meet. They are working really really hard. So, we are thrilled to be able to provide this resource and help them get a few things for their pocketbook and for an emotional boost," said Guilford Education Alliance Development Director Lousie Courts.

Michaiah Jessup was one out of the dozens of teachers in attendance.

She starts her first year as a Pre-K teacher at Reedy Fork Elementary in the fall.

Jessup said she is excited to welcome her students with open arms and new supplies from the warehouse.

"I have some color pencils for my kids, markers, and crayons. I snagged a couple of folders", said Jessup. "I won a free 3-D printer I’m so excited about that I got a chair for my classroom it’s just amazing that they are helping teachers because stuff is costly and as a new teacher you don’t have it all so for them to help us give the boost I love it."

Guilford Education Alliance said they plan to hold another New Teacher Shopping Day throughout the year.