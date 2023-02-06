New initiative launches in Greensboro to combat gun violence

The City of Greensboro unveiled a new initiative Friday making violence prevention a priority for everyone. The initiative is called GSO Peace on Purpose.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro unveiled a new initiative making violence prevention a priority for everyone. The initiative is called GSO Peace on Purpose.

This is all part of the Office of Community Safety’s (OCS) Violence Prevention Program - www.greensboro-nc.gov/OCS.

The initiative launched Friday, June 2 which is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The Office of Community Safety had free food, games, music, entertainment, community art projects, and more.

Several community organizations are on-site to provide information about their resources, such as mentoring programs, mental health services, and after-school and summer programs for youth.

Arthur Durham, Office of Community Safety Violence Prevention Coordinator said Friday is a celebration and a way to engage with the community.

"To see random acts of violence throughout the Triad, specifically those of gun violence variety, we had kids just get shot in Winston-Salem the other day, that type of stuff bothers all of us. So, we are trying to come up with remedies on how we can make this whole concept that becomes like the pandemic throughout the area. Peace on Purpose, and get a lot of people involved, vigilance even in a concept, even in the uniform of just standing together and supporting so we want to be that trailblazer here in Greensboro,” Durham said.

GSO Peace on Purpose runs from 3-7 p.m. at Barber Park in Greensboro.

