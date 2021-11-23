New Kernersville truck driving school hopes to get more drivers on the road and help fix supply chain problems

According to those in the local logistics industry, supply chain issues could last for some time, but a new driving school in Kernersville is hoping to help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Global supply issues are hitting the Triad and those who work in the local logistics and transportation industry are warning there could be issues into the future. However, a new driving school in Kernersville hopes to be part of the solution.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen as far as drivers, as far as the supply chain being disrupted,” said Karl Robinson, the president of R&R Transportation in Greensboro.

Robinson has been in business for 31 years and has worked in the logistics industry for 40. He said the coronavirus pandemic impacted the transportation industry as people began reconsidering their professions and some drivers are getting to retirement age.

“The baby boomers, we’re aging out,” said Robinson.

Best Driving Academy in Greensboro is preparing to open and is now accepting applications. School officials say there are financing options available and discounts for those in the military and veterans.

“Best Driving Academy is unique because we are the only school in the Triad that is backed by 35 years of transportation experience,” said Jim Rigsbee, the program director of Best Driving Academy. “We are a new program that is focusing on a wide variety of students.”

The CDL-A program is intensive and takes four weeks. According to Best Driving Academy, one out of every 16 jobs in North Carolina is connected to the trucking industry.

“There is a lot of opportunity for this industry going forward,” said Rigsbee. “Just about every product we touch feel or buy every day is brought to you by truck and the outlook for the trucking industry is phenomenal right now. I think we can really help fill these gaps (in the supply chain).”

Though Robinson said, it’s not just a lack of drivers, but also getting the parts to make trucks and just having enough of them as well.

“One of my biggest suppliers, Ryder Transportation, they’re not even leasing or renting trucks to anybody but lease customers because it’s such a short supply,” said Robinson.

Robinson is not sure what the solution is, but he said there is a need for drivers and other professions in the logistics industry including mechanics and dispatching.

“We need a lot of different industry professionals, and it’s a professional job,” Robinson said. “We need to get with the educators and educate them on what the jobs are because that’s the future.”

Best Driving School hopes it can make it impact on a problem Robinson says is not going away.