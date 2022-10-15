United House of Prayer for All People unveils new apartment complex in Greensboro

The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People held a ribbon cutting Saturday for the unveil of its 172-unit luxury apartment complex – Bailey Village.

The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units.

Each unit has its own washer and dryer, new appliances, balcony, and centrally controlled heating and air conditioning.

PHOTOS: Bailey Village, new luxury apartment complex in Greensboro 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Adjacent to the leasing office is a 382-square foot fitness center.

“My prayer is that the Bailey Village will be a place of rest, relaxation, and something Greensboro can be proud of,” Bishop C.M. Bailey said. “In the distinct style of The United House of Prayer, and harkening to its Christian core, an angel stands above the main entrance. The angel represents my prayer that God will always watch over this unique House of Prayer complex—the dream of Bishop Madison realized.”

Officials said multiple units are handicap accessible.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.