New mask guidelines at Greensboro Science Center and NC Zoo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center has lifted its mask restrictions for people who are vaccinated. However, for all classes and summer programs, kids will be required to wear face coverings.

Marketing manager Erica Brown said, "For us, this is a science-based organization, we really believe in the science behind with the CDC in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has said. So we are following their guidelines."

Masks and social distancing are still recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated.

The North Carolina Zoo is making a similar decision. They're allowing guests who are vaccinated to go maskless inside the park. They're also recommending, but not requiring, unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask inside and out.

Debbie Fuchs with the zoo said, "We just want everyone to feel welcome at the zoo, we also want them to feel safe and again we're following the guidelines set up by the NC Department of Health and Human Services through the governor's executive order."

As of now, they'll stay at 40% capacity but they hope to increase capacity before the 4th of July holiday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced last Friday, effective immediately, masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings. Social distancing requirements, mass gathering rules, and capacity restrictions have also been lifted.

State officials said masks will still be strongly recommended for those who haven't been fully vaccinated.