Wake Forest implements several new measures after a surge in positive COVID-19 cases

Wake Forest University announced Thursday that due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases numbering more than 150 positive tests, they are implementing new measures and strengthening those that have been in existence during prior case increases.

"Currently, we have the capacity to manage the surge, but the trend lines are unsustainable. Continuing in this direction will give us no choice but to move to Red Operating Status, which means as much as a 14-day campus lockdown, with other necessary measures. This decision could be made at any time if the situation becomes untenable."

The university said that the positive cases are coming mostly from social activity stemming from on and off-campus gatherings. The university claims that masks were not worn, gathering sizes were ignored, and social distancing was not respected during the gatherings.

According to the university, no known transmission of the virus has occurred in the classroom or at University-sanctioned events where safety measures were implemented. They also stated that instructional activity will continue as scheduled.

"If we follow the guidelines we as a community set forth last fall and engage in enhanced public health measures, we anticipate the spread of infection can be reduced," the university said.

Effective starting Friday, February 5.

Grab-and-Go Dining – Dining options will be grab-and-go. No more than two people are allowed per table in tents. Students are encouraged to eat with members of their immediate “household” only (i.e., the people you live with: to include roommates, suitemates, housemates or family members). When eating and drinking, lower your mask only to put food and drink in your mouth.

North Carolina Curfew — North Carolina remains under a modified stay at home order until at least February 28, 2021. This order requires all individuals in NC to stay at home or the place where they will remain for the night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless a specific exception in the order applies (such as to receive healthcare services or for travel to and from work). The curfew also impacts access to campus. Uber, Lyft or other for-hire rides will not be permitted to pick students up on campus after 10 p.m.

Visitors in Residence Halls — Do not invite visitors who don't live with you into your residence hall room, suite or home. The only students allowed in a residence are the students who are assigned to that living space.

Student Organizations — All student organizations and other University-sponsored extracurricular activities will occur virtually. No in-person events or gatherings are permitted at this time. This includes Super Bowl parties. All men's fraternity recruitment activities must be virtual.

Isolation and Quarantine — Updates have been made to our isolation and quarantine procedures. Off-campus students are no longer required to quarantine at a university-designated hotel. Please take note of these changes made today.

Campus Facilities and Services — Access to campus, campus facilities and services will be limited starting on Friday, February 5. A full listing of available facilities will be kept up-to-date here. Wellbeing Center: Closed for activities, but monitored study spaces and offices may be open. ZSR Library: Closed, but remote services remain open. Camino will be open for grab and go. Benson Center: Closed, but available for academic classes in Pugh Auditorium; mail services, food court, and student support offices will remain open, as will the copy center by appointment. Reservable Wake Classroom Study Spaces: Open until 10 p.m. Tents and Fireside on Manchester: Open for casual use.

