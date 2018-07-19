GRAHAM, N.C. -- Graham's W. J. Nicks building is soon going to be home to a brand new microbrewery and restaurant.

The building was built in 1850, and is in Graham's historic district right on court square.

The Nicks building has been vacant since 1964, but now three men -- James Hopson, Thomas Vincent , and Patrick Miller will be opening NAZZ'D Brew Works & Grille hopefully in 2019.

“Graham has so much to offer and the location is really perfect for what we want to create. We can’t wait to get started producing flavorful, handcrafted beers, locally sourced farm to table meals and a great social experience for the people in this community,” says James Hopson, founder and Head of Operations.

Graham City Manager, Frankie Maness believes this is the third brewery business in the works for Graham, and understands this is a growing business.

NAZZ'd hopes to open in early 2019.

