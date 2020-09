It will feature the Greensboro Four, Carolina Theater, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new mural is going up at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Greensboro.

The mural will be a colorful interpretation of Greensboro's history and will feature the Greensboro Four, Carolina Theater, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Artist Gina Franco will paint the mural through Labor Day weekend.