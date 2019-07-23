CONCORD, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut fans, listen up. A new shop is opening in Concord later Tuesday and this one is unique.

The new shop will allow you to customize your own doughnuts by choosing from different glazes, toppings, and drizzle flavors!

Along with their traditional doughnuts, the new store-front will also have milkshakes and scoop sandwiches, which is a scoop of ice cream sandwiched in the middle of a sliced doughnut.

“This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers,” said Andy Skehan, President, North America, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “From our time-tested process of producing the world’s most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we’re very excited for what the future holds.”

New shop features will also include an enhanced doughnut theater experience, offering an end-to-end view of the doughnut-making process.

The Krispy Kreme shop in Concord, N.C. will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

