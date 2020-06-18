New NC reopening bill seeks to allow bowling alleys, skating rinks to resume operation

Senate Bill 599 is now on Governor Cooper's desk. He has ten days to sign, or to veto, before the bill automatically becomes law.

There's another push from state lawmakers to reopen businesses. A new bill on the Governor's desk aims at reopening bowling alleys and skating rinks.

Supporters say they can do it safely, but those against it argue reopening isn't worth the risk.

On Wednesday, the General Assembly sent Senate Bill 599 to Governor Cooper, which would override his own executive order.

It authorizes reopening bowling alleys and skating rinks. Rules would be similar to other businesses: half capacity, employees wearing masks, frequent cleaning, and signs reminding about social distancing.

Republican Representative Jon Hardister supports it.

"We're taking the virus seriously that's why we have safety protocols written into this bill that they would have to follow," he said Wednesday night, "I'm confident that business owners would implement the protocols for safety. I'm confident that patrons would be careful and that they would be safe.

"It's not meant to be an affront to the Governor's authority, it's a check and balance."

On the other side of the aisle and the other side of the debate, Democratic Representative Pricey Harrison opposes the bill.

"I think that it's unfortunate that a lot of these are mom and pop operations, and I feel very much for them, but at the same time it's just not clear that they can be opened safely yet," she said.

In a statement, Governor Cooper's Press Secretary Dory MacMillan wrote, "This bill would limit the ability of local and state leaders to respond quickly to COVID-19 outbreaks that could overwhelm our medical system and endanger the health and safety of North Carolinians."