Identifying the signs of stroke: New online simulator shows users what they would look like if they had a stroke

The American Heart Association created The F.A.S.T Experience. It’s a digital tool that shows users what it would look or sound like if they had a stroke.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to a stroke, time loss is brain loss. On average, nearly two million brain cells die every minute that a stroke goes untreated.

Sarah Fedele with the American Heart Association said while stroke is the fifth leading killer in the U.S., it's one of the leading causes of long-term disability.

“Really within three hours from that first symptom, if you can get to a certified stroke center, there's a shot called a tPa shot that they could give you that could pretty much alleviate all disability that could come from a stroke,” Fedele said.

F.A.S.T. is the acronym used to help identify a stroke. It stands for face drooping, arm weakness, speech, and time to call 911. This American Stroke Month, the American Heart Association created The F.A.S.T Experience. It’s a digital tool that gives users knowledge that may one day help save a life.

“It's an opportunity to see how the symptoms would look if it happened to you,” Fedele said. “How it would look, how it would feel, how it would sound."

First, she took a selfie to see what she might look like if she was to have a stroke. After taking the selfie, the photo showed the left of side of her face drooped.

Second, she got a sense of what arm weakness might feel like, by playing a game.



Last, she recorded her voice to hear what she would sound like if she was having a stroke. Her speech was slightly slurred.



“You're going to remember that experience, much more than you'll remember if I just threw out a statistic of how many strokes we have in the country,” Fedele said. “Stroke can happen to anyone it does not discriminate."