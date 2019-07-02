RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The new bridge soon to open over North Carolina's Oregon Inlet could come with a new name.



A state Department of Transportation committee recommended Wednesday that the Bonner Bridge be renamed for former Sen. Marc Basnight, who served a record 18 years as Senate leader. He represented Dare County, where the bridge is located.



The Dare County commissioners had voted 3-2 Monday to recommend that the bridge be named for Basnight. DOT policy requires a unanimous vote from a local government for renaming bridges, roads and ferries, but the committee recommended the change anyway.



The state transportation board will vote March 7 on whether to rename the bridge.



Herbert Bonner was U.S. senator from 1940 to 1965. He also signed the Southern Manifesto, a 1956 document opposing school desegregation.