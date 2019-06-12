GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We're getting a closer look inside several Guilford County Schools that will potentially close, or be rebuilt.

It's all a part of the $2 billion dollar master plan proposal the consultant Cooperative Strategies recommended for the district based on the age and poor condition of the schools.

The district sent WFMY News 2 interior photos of Ceasar Cone Elementary, Foust Elementary, Jackson Middle, Joyner Elementary, and Page High.

Cone Elementary is set to close, the rest of the above named schools will be demolished and rebuilt if the plan is approved.