WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has a new way to treat severe burns.

The RECELL System allows doctors to collect a small skin sample from the patient, immerse it in an enzyme solution to separate the skin cells, then spray these cells onto the patient's burns. Doctors say it helps patients recover quicker, with shorter hospital stays, while reducing pain and scarring.

The devices is still in a clinical trial, but is has been approved by the FDA for use in adults.

© 2018 WFMY