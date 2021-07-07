New radar speeding signs added along Elm Street

People living in the area tell us drivers constantly speed along the 35 mile per hour section of Elm St. between Pisgah Church Rd. and Cone Blvd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Along Elm Street in North Greensboro you'll notice new digital signage pointing out your speed.

The sign says 35 miles per hour, but after speaking with many residents in the area News 2 learned speeding is a concern. One jogger told us he even saw the sign clock one car going 60 miles per hour.

Radar speeding signs are built to slow cars down and make drivers aware that they are driving past the speed limit. "It's great as long as their still up. Once they come down nothing changes," said Emmett Gleeson, a resident in the area.

Gleeson has lived off of the four lane section on Elm Street between Pisgah Church road and Cone Boulevard for three years. But, this isn't the first time he's seen radar speeding signs in the area. He says some were up about two years ago.

"They were up right near the stop light and then they moved them a little further north. Everybody slowed down. Everybody slowed down after a few days. Soon as they took them down the speeding went up again."

He says while he is happy to see them up, he thinks the radar signs don't teach drivers a long-term lesson.

"The only way they could do it is if they put up cameras for speeders. That's the only effective way. You can't have the poor overworked police officers out there chasing people. You put a camera up it tickets you."

Other residents I spoke with say the space of the road could play a huge factor as to why cars are speeding.

I know that sometimes the wider the roadway, the more people there is that is going to speed. Because, people are going to move out of the way because they see someone moving behind them," said Cristian Gardner.

With kids, joggers and even bikers in the area, people living nearby tell us they just want drivers to be cautious.