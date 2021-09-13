New Reidsville Police Chief named

Robert Gibson has two years with the police department but before that, he spent 30 years with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department has a new police chief. The city of Reidsville named Robert Ray Gibson as the next Reidsville Police Department Police Chief.

“Mr. Gibson brings a tremendous amount of experience to our team,” said Reidsville City Manager Summer Woodard. “We are excited to see Chief Gibson lead our Police Department and continue the wonderful legacy of service provided by previous police chiefs.”

Gibson has two years with the police department but before that, he spent 30 years with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Gibson also grew up in the Piedmont Triad. He graduated from Bartlett Yancey High in Yanceyville and also North Carolina State University. Gibson replaces Chief Robert Hassell, who left to lead the Rocky Mount Police Department in April.

“I am extremely humbled to have been selected to lead the Reidsville Police Department as its next Chief,” Gibson said. “I look forward to supporting all of our residents as I start in this new role. My goal will be to continue towards making Reidsville the safest place to raise a family.”