FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — From Alamance to Forsyth counties, and the Triad as a whole really a lot of bridges showed up on a list we don't want to see our bridges show up on.

Thousands drive on Triad bridges every single day and a new report shows in North Carolina, 1 in 10 of those bridges aren't up to par.

10 percent of all bridges in North Carolina are considered "structurally deficient." That means one of the key elements of the bridge is graded as "poor" or worse.

Not great news, but it is better news than just 5 years ago, when that number was 12 percent.

FULL REPORT

So the state as a whole is trending down, but how is the Triad holding up?

One of the main categories is bridges that are traveled the most that are also structurally deficient.

One bridge in Alamance County has the second highest spot on that list.

Forsyth County though, has 10 of the top 25 bridges on that list.

Five of those Forysth County bridges being different parts of US 52.

The bridges that cross 28th street, 25th street, Vargrave Street, Sprague Street, and one that crosses the Winston-Salem Southbound Railway all are structurally deficient and have more than 55,000 vehicles cross over them every single day according to the report.