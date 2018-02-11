Gunshot wounds send more than 8,300 children and teenagers to emergency rooms every year, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University medical school.

Researchers analyzed 75,086 gunshot wound cases of children under the age of 18 who arrived at an ER between 2006 and 2014 in what authors say is the first nationally representative study of its kind.

Now two new studies from the American Academy of Pediatrics are highlighting the need for gun safety and storage to help keep kids safe.

One study examined the number of children injured or killed by firearms nationwide and found states with the most lenient gun regulations had twice as many pediatric firearm deaths than states with the strictest gun laws. the study also found states with child access prevention laws, like lock and storage requirements, had four times fewer firearm suicides among children.

The second study found 59% of children can't spot the difference between a toy gun and the real thing.

AAP research also revealed more than half of kids in gun-owning homes know where the weapon is kept. All the more reason experts say to ensure the gun is safely locked and stored.

