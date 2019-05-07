GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've been in Downtown Greensboro recently, you've likely noticed all the multi-million dollar projects transforming the area -- and the changes are only expected to continue.

"You've got old sidewalks that aren't really wide, unattractive. We've got things in the middle that are blocking it off," said Zack Matheny, President of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated.

The transformation process can already be seen near the Grasshoppers' stadium at the intersection of Bellemeade and Eugene Street, where Matheny says the goal is to get the older sidewalk that's on the street, up to par with the one across from it.

"What were wanting to get to is upgrading our streetscape plan so you've got this after that we have something that is friendly," said Matheny.

Something as simple as getting sidewalks up to par could help bring downtown development full circle. They'll show projects like that off to visitors on days like the Fourth of July.

"It really gives us an opportunity to really put Downtown Greensboro on show, so that hopefully people will come down have a great experience and come back – or stay and move here," he said.

The streetscape master plan for Greensboro aims to enhance the central core of the downtown, according to the city's website.

The plan includes new sidewalks, landscaping, bicycle lanes and signage. Pedestrians will also notice enhancements that heighten the quality of life for those walking downtown, once work begins in the proposed areas.

"We're just beginning the strategy of what is the next big thing in Greensboro – in downtown Greensboro. How can we retain young people? What do we need to do?" said Matheny, "So we’ve got that coming. We'll do that the rest of this year and hope to have the 10 year strategy in the spring of next year, but the overall goal is to build the best community we can build."