One year after the Dan River tragedy, updated signage hopes to provide better warnings

The city of Eden and the Dan River Basin Association have partnered on new updated kiosk signs at four river access points.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One year since five people were killed, including a seven-year-old child, after going over the Duke Energy dam on the Dan River in Rockingham County, signs at four access points on the river has been updated with more information.

The updated signs feature a map telling you where are, how long it will take you to get to your next location and more information about the dam. They also have a QR code to scan with your phone that gives you safety tips.

"As a county we came together, our organizations that promote the river emergency services and things and just brainstormed about what more can we do (after the tragedy)," said Cindy Adams with the city of Eden.

On June 17, 2021, nine people went over the Duke Power dam in Rockingham County. Five of them were killed, four survived. One of the survivors told News 2 last year they weren't even aware of the dam. Since then, Duke Energy has put up new signs to warn people of the dangers.

"That was the big recommendation to put additional signing to let people know distances from like here to the dam," said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

The kiosk signs were already in the work but the tragedy put things into a different perspective.

"The dam information (is) a little bit more prominent then it probably would’ve been," said Cindy Adams with the city of Eden. "(The new signs) were needed and again we just encourage people to read them they are here for a purpose they are here for you to keep you safe."