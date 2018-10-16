GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- The Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) will soon get a brand new air traffic control tower.

Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced PTI was awarded $40.9 million to build the new tower. The new tower will be able to accommodate eight air traffic controllers to manage flights.

Tower details:

The FAA says the new control tower will be 180-ft tall.

The air traffic controllers' workspace will be a 550- square-foot tower cab.

A 15,650 square-foot base building will anchor the new tower that will house the Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) with up to 10 radar positions for air traffic controllers.

Tower will be home to state-of-the-art automation and communications systems.

The base building also will include administrative offices and a training classroom.

Construction will begin in early 2019, and the FAA expects to commission the facility in early 2022.

