New statewide mask mandate goes into effect

State officials hope the mask mandate can slow the spread of COVID-19, especially over the Thanksgiving holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stricter mask rules are now in effect across North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper issued the new executive order on Monday and it went into effect at 5 p.m.

In summary, the 10-page long Executive Order 180 reveals if you're around people you don't live with or in a public indoor space, you must wear a mask.

State officials hope the new mask mandate can slow the spread of COVID-19, especially over the Thanksgiving holiday. It applies to individuals interacting with anyone who is outside of their household. It also applies to people commuting with public and those in private transportation if they're with people they don't live with.

At restaurants, workers and guests must now wear face coverings at all times unless they're actively eating or drinking. When they're done with the action of eating and drinking, guests are required to put their masks back on.

With 20 counties, including Guilford and Alamance experiencing critical community spread Cooper hopes to avoid the economic impact that tighter restrictions or even a shutdown could bring.

"I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today, we are in danger. Wearing a mask over our mouth and nose is the best thing we can do to prevent the spread of this virus. It costs so little but it does a lot to put countless dollars back into our economy," Cooper said during a press briefing, Monday.

The order also extends to gyms where everyone must wear a mask at all times including when exercising.

One gym owner said she understands the need for safety and had already been implementing strict safety measures.

"Keeping people safe is extremely important and we definitely understand that," Laura Ellison of Greensboro said.

Ellison who runs Title Boxing Club said she has rearranged boxing bags and training stations to be at least 9 to 10 feet apart.

"I think that if we had contributed in any way to any kind of an increase in cases we wouldn't have to be told to close, we would definitely have to do that," Ellison said.