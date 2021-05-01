New traffic pattern at Gate City Boulevard and Murrow Blvd in Greensboro almost complete

Officials said an assessment is ongoing of the recent repaving of Murrow Blvd., so drivers may see cones on the roadway for a bit longer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new traffic pattern put in place at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Murrow Boulevard dating back to September 2019 is almost complete.

“2020 was a busy year for construction with work continuing on the Murrow Boulevard section running from Gate City Boulevard north and then west to Fisher Avenue and Greene Street,” Downtown Greensboro Greenway said. “Work is almost complete with some final landscaping, site furniture and signs to be finished.”

Officials said an assessment is ongoing of the recent repaving of Murrow Boulevard, so drivers may see cones on the roadway for a bit longer.

The city of Greensboro previously told WFMY News 2 all traffic would be channeled onto Murrow from Gate City at the traffic light that will sit about 80 feet east from its current location.

Officials said confirmed in September 2019, traffic heading from South Pearson Street onto Gate City would only be able to turn right onto the boulevard and changes would be permanent.

Greenway officials said the bridges along Fisher Avenue that go over the railroad tracks and Church Street need repair which will take place this year.

“The trail will be an open and a safe route provided during construction,” Downtown Greenway Greensboro said. “This whole section is a dramatic change-from a 6-lane, divided highway which wasn’t safe for pedestrians and cyclists with no landscaping to the 12-foot-wide greenway you see today.”

According to Downtown Greenway Greensboro, the greenway includes enhanced landscaping and lots of trees, a protected bike lane for southbound traffic, and a roadway made for car traffic.

Officials said the former railroad corridor on the west side goes out to bid in April 2021, with an anticipated summer start date.

Greenway officials said the section should be complete in 2022 and will close the 4-mile loop of the Downtown Greenway.